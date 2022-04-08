Grand National Festival horse racing results complete from day one

Andrews takes revenge on Foxhunters

Gina Andrews has broken several records in her time and it was a family affair as LateNightPass, coached by her husband Tom Ellis, liked the circumstances and received compensation for a near miss last year.

It was a wise ride of the jockey because knowing that the horse was likely to jump occasionally, he made sure he got plenty of room and then placed his mount snugly at the elbow to ensure that the rider was on his side. Will come around to mount one. challenge.

In truth, there was not much incident in this race as last year’s winning Cousin Pascal bowled forward with LateNightPass and Klondo Vesti before Canale came into mourning at the turn.

Cat Tiger was given a generally cautious ride by David Maxwell and was allowed…