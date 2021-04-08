Grand National free bets: Claim £100 in FREE BETS with Betfair special offer

The Grand National is here with the three day festival underway today.

And new Betfair customers can land up to £100 in free bets.

New Betfair customers can claim £100 in free bets

BETFAIR GET £100 IN FREE BETS*

The offer is for new customers only and is activated by making five £10 bets.

You will then receive £20 in free bets, and can repeat the trick a total of five times to claim a huge £100 in free bets.

How to claim the offer

1 Join

Open your new account using promo code ZBBC01. New customers only.

2 Bet

Place five single bets of £10 or more.

3 Get

You’ll then receive a £20 free bet. You can do this FIVE times and get a total of £100 in free bets.

BET BONUS: FREE BETS AND SIGN UP OFFERS YOU CAN CLAIM TODAY

New customer offer. Place 5 x £10 or more bets to receive £20 in free bets. Repeat up to 5 times to receive maximum £100 bonus. Min odds 1/2 (1.5). Exchange bets excluded. Payment restrictions apply. T&Cs apply. 18+ Begambleaware.org

BET BONUS Free bets and sign up offers: Betfair, Paddy Power, William Hill and more

MAJOR ODDS Betting offers: Dustin Johnson available at 66/1 to win The Masters 2021

BIG OFFERS Masters 2021: Get £140 in FREE BETS at Augusta this week

TOP SIX The Masters betting offers: Get 60/1 on Rory McIlroy to finish in the top six

ODDS BOOST Porto vs Chelsea betting offers: Back Blues at 9/1 to win Champions League clash

Best bets Best bets & odds – Champions League boosts for Bayern vs PSG & Porto vs Chelsea







Remember to gamble responsibly

A responsible gambler is someone who:

Establishes time and monetary limits before playing

Only gambles with money they can afford to lose

Never chase their losses

Doesn’t gamble if they’re upset, angry or depressed

Gamcare – www.gamcare.org.uk

Gamble Aware – www.begambleaware.org

Commercial content notice: Taking one of the bookmaker offers featured in this article may result in a payment to Miracle. 18+. T&Cs apply. Begambleaware.org