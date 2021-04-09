LATEST

Grand National: Get a £10 free bet with Paddy Power when you bet a tenner

PADDY POWER are offering punters a terrific sign up offer to celebrate the return of the Grand National.

New customers will be given a free £10 bet when they sign up and bet a tenner on the festival at Aintree.

You can claim this £10 free bet HERE*.

All you have to do is create an account and then go onto deposit and bet £10.

Once you have placed your bet you will be immediately given a free £10 bet.

Meaning you can back a second horse in the Grand National.

Remember to qualify for this promotion, your initial bet must be on odds of at least 1/2.

Cloth Cap is the current favourite to win the Grand National but all eyes will be on Cheltenham star Rachael Blackmore.

Blackmore will ride 10/1 shot Minella Times in the showpiece event.

Trainer Henry de Bromhead told the Racing Post: “Minella Times runs in the Grand National and Rachael rides him.

“He’s progressed really nicely this season and I thought his run in the Paddy Power over Christmas was a really good one, as was his last one at Leopardstown.

“But you know me – the glass is always half-empty rather than half-full, so I would point out he was beaten in both of them, so he can’t be unexposed.

“The trip is an unknown with Minella Times. You’d like to think he will stay and improve for it, but you never know until you try it.

“He has to go out there and do it and prove it.

“Touch wood, he jumps really well and he seems to be in very good form at home.”

Commercial content notice: Taking one of the bookmaker offers featured in this article may result in a payment to Miracle. 18+. T&Cs apply. Begambleaware.org

Remember to gamble responsibly

A responsible gambler is someone who:

  • Establishes time and monetary limits before playing
  • Only gambles with money they can afford to lose
  • Never chase their losses
  • Doesn’t gamble if they’re upset, angry or depressed
  • Gamcare – www.gamcare.org.uk
  • Gamble Aware – www.begambleaware.org

*Terms and conditions: New customers only. Place a £10 bet on any Sportsbook market, at odds of at least 1.5 (1/2) — and we’ll give you £10 in free bets. Free bets are valid for 30 days and must be used on a Sportsbook market. Free bets will be awarded after the qualifying bet has been placed. Only deposits made via cards or Apple Pay are eligible. T&Cs apply. 18+ Begambleaware.org

Simon Jordan reveals he once bet £50,000 on a horse to win a million pounds at Ascot, and it finished 22nd out of 30!

