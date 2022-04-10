Grand National results: Complete finisher list after Noble Yates victory signs amateur Sam Valle-Cohen style

Noble Yates won a dramatic Grand National as Sam Valle-Cohen signed in style on his last ride before retirement.

The amateur rider only announced on Friday that the 174th Grand National at Entry would be his final ride, and the 39-year-old completed the story by winning the big race of them all.

“I can’t say anything, but it’s a dream,” Valle-Cohen told ITV Racing.

“It’s been a love affair, they’re not all good days. This game has bad days. It’s beyond my imagination, it’s a story and a fantasy.”

15/2 favorite Annie Second Now crossed the line in second, while 2021 winners Rachel Blackmore and the Minella Times fell early, denying her a historic double.