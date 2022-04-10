Grand National: Sam Vale-Cohen wins 50/1 shock with Noble Yates on the final ride in the entry for Emmett Mullins. Racing News

Amateur rider Sam Wally-Cohen got right out of the saddle with a 50/1 victory at the Randox Grand National for his father Robert on Outer Noble Yachts.

Coached by Emmett Mullins, the seven-year-old, held from 15/2 favorite Any Second Now with Delta Work third and Santini fourth.

In an event-filled race, defending champions Minella Times and Rachel Blackmore were out early, as did the famous Snow Leopard.

Noble Yachts was always in the lead and stared the leaders inside before setting up a challenge with Delta Work and Any Second Now.

Gordon Elliott’s delta work faded, triggering a two-pronged fight, with Wally-Cohen and Noble Yates coming out on top for a story that ended the rider’s career.