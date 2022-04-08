Grand National Thursday 2022 Recap – Today’s entry results and winners and best dressed photos

The three-day Grand National Race Meeting begins today at Aintree.

This year, for the first time since 2019, the crowd will return to the festival. Last year’s race was held behind closed doors, with only owners and trainers allowed at the racecourse.

However, this year’s event will be a different matter as racegoers put on their best finery and cross their fingers for the winner.

Read more: Grand National 2022 Thursday Tips: Best Bets for a Day at the Entry

Inauguration Day will pay tribute to the NHS for their hard work during the pandemic. Entry Racecourse has donated 10,000 Grand National Thursday tickets to NHS workers in Merseyside.

Seven races are scheduled for the first day of the Grand National. The gates open at 11 am, the first race starts at 1.45 pm and the last…