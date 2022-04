Grand procession on Ramnavami, Muslim community presented an example of unity by showering flowers

Summary

A grand procession was taken out on the occasion of Ram Navami in Rajasthan. In many districts including Jaipur, Jodhpur, Ajmer Jaisalmer…

After the Karauli violence, the Rajasthan Police has become cautious about the procession and procession. However, in the procession on Ram Navami, unity and brotherhood were seen from place to place.