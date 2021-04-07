LATEST

Grand Theft Auto 5 Coming To Android Via Xbox Game Pass; 50 XCloud Titles Playable On Android – Tech Kashif

Avatar
By
Posted on
Grand Theft Auto 5 Coming To Android Via Xbox Game Pass; 50 XCloud Titles Playable On Android - Tech Kashif

Grand Theft Auto (GTA) 5 is returning to the Xbox Game Pass on April 8, having previously been made available between January and May 2020. GTA 5 will be reintroduced to Xbox Game Pass on April 8 for console and Microsoft xCloud cloud gaming service, allowing users to play the game on their Android phone or tablet of choice, if they are subscribed to the Xbox Game Pass Ultimate. Apart from GTA 5, other games coming to Xbox Game Pass in April are Sony’s MLB The Show 21, Rain on Your Parade, and NHL 21. Grand Theft Auto 5 could represent be an important addition to cloud gaming on Xbox Game Pass. If GTA 5’s addition to the Xbox cloud gaming service is successful, it could encourage developer Rockstar Games to reintroduce other titles like Red Dead Redemption 2 to Game Pass.

Despite being almost eight years old, Grand Theft Auto 5 is still quite popular and is one of the best selling games of all time. Since its release in 2013, the game has been ported to PS4 and Xbox One, and it will receive next-gen compatibility for the PS5 and Xbox Series X/S later this year. The release on Microsoft xCloud will allow users to play the game without starting their consoles. xCloud is included for users subscribed to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, but is only available for Android as of now. Microsoft separately announced that more than 50 games available in the xCloud library support touch controls, allowing users to play games on Android devices without a controller.

Related Items:, , , , , , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

Most Popular

Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: "How would the old man have played today?" Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: "How would the old man have played today?"
791
LATEST

Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: “How would the old man have played today?” | The SportsRush
Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone
790
LATEST

Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone
vegan customizable gel nail stickers vegan customizable gel nail stickers
774
LATEST

Get Professional Looking Nails (From The Comfort Of Home) With These Tech-Enabled Customized Vegan Gel Stickers
"He dedicated a letter to me"- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel "He dedicated a letter to me"- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel
749
LATEST

“He dedicated a letter to me”- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel | The SportsRush
Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86 Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86
745
LATEST

Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86
David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily
743
ENTERTAINMENT

David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily
Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday
691
LATEST

Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday
AP21027704878997 AP21027704878997
682
LATEST

Green stocks have got caught up in the tech sell-off. But it’s just a dip, as climate investing is set to power ahead under Biden, according to JPMorgan
Stacks of one hundred dollar bills. Stacks of one hundred dollar bills.
631
LATEST

2 Tech Stocks That Turned $10,000 Into $180,000 (or More) | The Motley Fool
Fighting for fairness in vocational tech school admissions - The Boston Globe Fighting for fairness in vocational tech school admissions - The Boston Globe
626
LATEST

Fighting for fairness in vocational tech school admissions – The Boston Globe

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Contact Us

Themiracletech.com Is Daily Updated News Website , That Provide News And Updates About Digital Platforms and Releases. Get In Touch With Us For All News Related To The Streaming Of Movies, Series And Shows. All the Pictures and Video(if any) present on the website are respected property of Copyright Owners , We Don't Own any thing if you feel is any content belongs to you simple contact us on below email we will remove in 48 hours.
Email: [email protected]

Copyright © 2021, powered by The Miracle Tech.

To Top