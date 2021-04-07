Grand Theft Auto 5 Coming To Android Via Xbox Game Pass; 50 XCloud Titles Playable On Android – Tech Kashif

Grand Theft Auto (GTA) 5 is returning to the Xbox Game Pass on April 8, having previously been made available between January and May 2020. GTA 5 will be reintroduced to Xbox Game Pass on April 8 for console and Microsoft xCloud cloud gaming service, allowing users to play the game on their Android phone or tablet of choice, if they are subscribed to the Xbox Game Pass Ultimate. Apart from GTA 5, other games coming to Xbox Game Pass in April are Sony’s MLB The Show 21, Rain on Your Parade, and NHL 21. Grand Theft Auto 5 could represent be an important addition to cloud gaming on Xbox Game Pass. If GTA 5’s addition to the Xbox cloud gaming service is successful, it could encourage developer Rockstar Games to reintroduce other titles like Red Dead Redemption 2 to Game Pass.

Despite being almost eight years old, Grand Theft Auto 5 is still quite popular and is one of the best selling games of all time. Since its release in 2013, the game has been ported to PS4 and Xbox One, and it will receive next-gen compatibility for the PS5 and Xbox Series X/S later this year. The release on Microsoft xCloud will allow users to play the game without starting their consoles. xCloud is included for users subscribed to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, but is only available for Android as of now. Microsoft separately announced that more than 50 games available in the xCloud library support touch controls, allowing users to play games on Android devices without a controller.