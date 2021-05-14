Grandson asked grandmother, will you go to heaven or hell, got such an answer that the senses have blown away, see video

Many videos are viral on social media, which people are not able to stop laughing. Or some videos are quite surprising. Now a video of grandmother and grandson is going viral on social media which has won the hearts of people. Not only this, people have also commented fiercely on that video.

In this video, grandson asks his grandmother whether she will go to heaven or hell. The grandmother responds angrily to this and now its video is going viral across the country.

In the video, Dadi is resting in a chair and then the grandson asks, ‘Dadi will you go to heaven or hell’. On hearing this, grandmother is angry and says that I will go to heaven. At this, the grandson again asks, why would you go to heaven? At this, Grandma enjoys having fun saying that the mobile network is good there. From where I can send good pictures. Then grandson says how do you know the network is good in heaven have you ever seen? The grandmother says, “Yes, I have seen.” You can also watch this video.

This video has been shared with an account named ‘vibhorfitnesss’. It has been liked by 16000 people so far. At the same time, people are also continuously commenting on this video.