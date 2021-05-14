ENTERTAINMENT

Grandson asked grandmother, will you go to heaven or hell, got such an answer that the senses have blown away, see video

Avatar

Many videos are viral on social media, which people are not able to stop laughing. Or some videos are quite surprising. Now a video of grandmother and grandson is going viral on social media which has won the hearts of people. Not only this, people have also commented fiercely on that video.

In this video, grandson asks his grandmother whether she will go to heaven or hell. The grandmother responds angrily to this and now its video is going viral across the country.

In the video, Dadi is resting in a chair and then the grandson asks, ‘Dadi will you go to heaven or hell’. On hearing this, grandmother is angry and says that I will go to heaven. At this, the grandson again asks, why would you go to heaven? At this, Grandma enjoys having fun saying that the mobile network is good there. From where I can send good pictures. Then grandson says how do you know the network is good in heaven have you ever seen? The grandmother says, “Yes, I have seen.” You can also watch this video.

This video has been shared with an account named ‘vibhorfitnesss’. It has been liked by 16000 people so far. At the same time, people are also continuously commenting on this video.

Related Items:

Most Popular

86
ENTERTAINMENT

Nikki Tamboli’s Brother Jatin Tamboli Passes Away Due To COVID-19 Complications, She Pens An Emotional Letter : Bollywood News – Bollywood Hungama
62
ENTERTAINMENT

Pinjara Khubsurti Ka: Can Sanjay find details about Vishakha and her brother?
52
LATEST

Top graduating senior a tech whiz and gifted musician – UC Berkeley
Avatar Avatar
46
ENTERTAINMENT

Urinary Tract Infection: Know the causes, symptoms and home remedies
Avatar Avatar
38
ENTERTAINMENT

Chehre Full HD Movie Download Leaked by kuttymovies, tamilrockers, isaimini, Filmyzilla, Filmywap
Avatar Avatar
32
ENTERTAINMENT

क्या होता है ऑटोइम्यून रोग, जानें इसके संकेतों के बारे में
31
ENTERTAINMENT

Laal Lihaaf Part 2 Web Series Ullu Release Date, Cast, Plot
30
LATEST

New Report Shows Phone Cracking Tech is Being Used to Target Journalists in Botswana – Gizmodo
Aate Ki Chakki (Charmsukh) Web Seires Ullu, Cast, Actress, Watch Online Aate Ki Chakki (Charmsukh) Web Seires Ullu, Cast, Actress, Watch Online
30
ENTERTAINMENT

Aate Ki Chakki (Charmsukh) Web Seers Ullu, Cast, Actress, Watch Online
30
ENTERTAINMENT

Bio-bubble also failed to stop Corona, postponed match between KKR and RCB

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Contact Us

General, Editorial and Technical Enquiries:
Email: [email protected]
To Top