Granite Xaka starts from left without Kieran Tierney as Gunners look to continue Champions League push

Arsenal will look to get their Champions League back on track when they host Brighton in the Premier League this afternoon.

The Gunners crashed out of the top four by goal difference after a 3-0 loss to Crystal Palace on Monday but still have a game to play on north London rivals Tottenham.

Arsenal need to return to winning ways against Brighton to continue their Champions League push

Arsenal’s home form has also been crucial to their European hopes this season, claiming ten wins in 14 matches since September.

Meanwhile, Brighton recently drew 0-0 with bottom-club Norwich when Neil Maupay’s penalty miss proved costly.

This match of Premier League on Saturday, April…