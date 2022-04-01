Granizo premiered and there’s already controversy: details of the film that angered the people of Córdoba

On 30 March, it premiered Praise, new movie Marcos Carnivalstarring William FrancellaBut in social networks they began to question the peculiarities of the footage. As shown by users, in cordobaOne of the sites where the content is concentrated There was one detail that didn’t go down well with the public,

talks about the synopsis of the film Michael Flores, A famous TV meteorologist, known as the “infallible” Who has never spoiled any forecast… until it happens. The night of the launch of your new primetime show time show, A magazine that mixes the weather with entertainment. Throughout the night -and in between hailstorms-, Miguel becomes public enemy number one For…