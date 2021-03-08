ENTERTAINMENT

Granny increased her fees

Posted on
Loading...
Granny increased her fees
Granny increased her fees

Granny Those popular for their naturalistic performances made their debut with Indraganti Mohan Krishna’s rom-com Ashtha Chamma, which was released in 2008. Before acting full time, Nani assisted well-known filmmakers like Srinu Vaitla and Banu. The Hyderabad-born actor Nani is praised for his boy-next-door looks and Relational Personality projects him as the natural star of the Telugu film industry. Nani has worked as an RJ for the Tech Space Satellite in Hyderabad and in 2018 became the TV host for the popular controversial reality bigg boss Telugu 2. Nani’s previous two offerings were- Gang Leader and We Dude, but now as per the latest buzz in the film industry, Nani has increased her remuneration.

Loading...

Loading...

Loading...

Sources say that Gentleman and middle class Abbai fame Nani who used to get Rs 10–11 crore as remuneration, are now demanding Rs 14 crore as their fees per film.

Loading...

Currently there are many projects in Nani’s kitty. He will be seen playing the lead role in it Tuck jagadishDirected by Shiva Nirvana, and supported by Sahu Garpati and Harish Peddi under the banner Shine Screen. And apart from this film, he is also a part of Shyam Singha Roy and Ante Sundarani. Nani is taking 14 crore rupees for these films.

Loading...
Loading...

Loading...

Loading...
Related Items:

Most Popular

“LeBron James has lied to the American public”: Stephen A. Smith explains why the Lakers star is a hypocrite for his statement after Giannis beat Buck. sport “LeBron James has lied to the American public”: Stephen A. Smith explains why the Lakers star is a hypocrite for his statement after Giannis beat Buck. sport
10.8K
LATEST

“LeBron James has lied to the American public”: Stephen A. Smith explains why the Lakers star is a hypocrite for his statement after Giannis beat Buck. sport
2.3K
ENTERTAINMENT

Mod Menu Apk Among Us: Hack v2020.11.17 (Unlock All) Download
1.4K
LATEST

KFC Console Specs: “Console Wars Over”, new KFConsole details revealed | sport
1.1K
LATEST

Kerala Sahachari Yojana 2020: Application Form PDF Download
935
ENTERTAINMENT

Download Among Us Hack Mod Menu APK v2020.10.22 (No Restrictions, Unlock All)
861
LATEST

200+ Narendra Modi Schemes List 2021, NAMO Yojana List 2021 PDF
753
ENTERTAINMENT

Now we know why Netflix canceled Shadowists – Tech
725
ENTERTAINMENT

Mplugin.php malware, caused by WordPress error 500 Cplugin: How to completely remove from server
712
ENTERTAINMENT

Suno Bhabhiji Web Series Download All Episodes Free 720p, 480p
690
ENTERTAINMENT

Wonder Woman 1984 on Pirate Bay, 1337x, YIFY, Rarbg, Zoogle Magnet Link Sites providing links for free download: DC in Trouble?
To Top
// Infinite Scroll $('.infinite-content').infinitescroll({ navSelector: ".nav-links", nextSelector: ".nav-links a:first", itemSelector: ".infinite-post", loading: { msgText: "Loading more posts...", finishedMsg: "Sorry, no more posts" }, errorCallback: function(){ $(".inf-more-but").css("display", "none") } }); $(window).unbind('.infscr'); $(".inf-more-but").click(function(){ $('.infinite-content').infinitescroll('retrieve'); return false; }); $(window).load(function(){ if ($('.nav-links a').length) { $('.inf-more-but').css('display','inline-block'); } else { $('.inf-more-but').css('display','none'); } }); $(window).load(function() { // The slider being synced must be initialized first $('.post-gallery-bot').flexslider({ animation: "slide", controlNav: false, animationLoop: true, slideshow: false, itemWidth: 80, itemMargin: 10, asNavFor: '.post-gallery-top' }); $('.post-gallery-top').flexslider({ animation: "fade", controlNav: false, animationLoop: true, slideshow: false, prevText: "<", nextText: ">", sync: ".post-gallery-bot" }); }); });