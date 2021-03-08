Granny increased her fees

Granny Those popular for their naturalistic performances made their debut with Indraganti Mohan Krishna’s rom-com Ashtha Chamma, which was released in 2008. Before acting full time, Nani assisted well-known filmmakers like Srinu Vaitla and Banu. The Hyderabad-born actor Nani is praised for his boy-next-door looks and Relational Personality projects him as the natural star of the Telugu film industry. Nani has worked as an RJ for the Tech Space Satellite in Hyderabad and in 2018 became the TV host for the popular controversial reality bigg boss Telugu 2. Nani’s previous two offerings were- Gang Leader and We Dude, but now as per the latest buzz in the film industry, Nani has increased her remuneration.

Sources say that Gentleman and middle class Abbai fame Nani who used to get Rs 10–11 crore as remuneration, are now demanding Rs 14 crore as their fees per film.

Currently there are many projects in Nani’s kitty. He will be seen playing the lead role in it Tuck jagadishDirected by Shiva Nirvana, and supported by Sahu Garpati and Harish Peddi under the banner Shine Screen. And apart from this film, he is also a part of Shyam Singha Roy and Ante Sundarani. Nani is taking 14 crore rupees for these films.

