Granny rejected But Vashnav Tej accepts this

Granny rejected But Vashnav Tej accepts this
Granny rejected But Vashnav Tej accepts this

According to the latest buzz in the film industry, recently Vaishnav tej Signed an upcoming Telugu film, which was rejected by none other than Natural Star Nani. The upcoming untitled film will be starring by Bhogavali Prasad.

Recently, Bhogavalli Prasad told a story Granny, Which was an action oriented film. Though Sajjan was heavily influenced by star Nani Nairn, he rejected it for unknown reasons. The same story is liked by young mega hero Vaishnav Tej and it is going on the set very soon.

Among others, Vaishnav Tej, brother of mega hero Sai Dharam Tej, is currently working with Krish for a village-based film, directed by Krish and in the film De De Pyar De and Dhruva’s fame Rakesh Preet Singh Female Is in the main. role. The shooting of this film directed by Krish has already started and the producers have started the production activities after this.

Meanwhile Nagarjuna is also showing interest in producing a film for Vaishnav Tej, who is currently basking in his recently released film Uppana Ki Shaan, which is becoming a blockbuster film at the box office. Kriti Shetty is the lead lady in the film and starring by Buchi Babu Sana.

