Granny: The time has come to change your name to Allari Naresh.

Allari Naresh Is an established actor, known primarily for comedy films, mainly in comedy films, including Allari, Kitkithalu, Thotti Gang, Gami, Blade Babaji, Bendu Apparao RMP, Seema Tapay, Sudigadu, Yamudiki Mogudu, and There are commercial successes like Maharishi. Allari Naresh is currently on the ninth cloud as he is enjoying the success of his recent release film Nandi in which Varalakshmi Sarathkumar is playing the role of a lawyer.

Naresh made his foray into films with the film Allari, an adult comedy starring Ravi Babu, in which he played an 18-year-old girl with a beautiful girl. Later the actor went on to carve out his image as an entertainer and Allari became his identity and people started calling him Allari Naresh. His film Nandi is winning the hearts of film lovers and celebrities. Meanwhile, Natural Star Granny, Who had recently seen Nandi, was very impressed with the performance of Allari Naresh. After watching the film, Gentleman star Nani suggested Allari Nareser to change her name.

Currently Nani is working for the upcoming film Shyam Sinha Roy and she will also be seen playing the lead role in the upcoming family and action drama Tuck Jagdish.

