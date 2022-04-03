Grant Dennier wins Dancing with the Stars after nail biting finale

she has done! Grant Denier (left) wins Dancing With the Stars after a spectacular finale episode. The television host walks home with a Mirrorball trophy with her professional dance partner Lily Cornish (right)

By Marta Jari for Daily Mail Australia

Grant Denier has won Dancing With the Stars after a spectacular finale episode.

The television host, who first won the series in 2006, went home with a Mirrorball trophy along with her professional dance partner, Lily Cornish.

After his win, the 44-year-old said: ‘This show means the world to me, I absolutely love it.’

