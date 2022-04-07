gray, cold and full of baseball

Happy Opening Day, Cubs fans!

It may be overcast, chilly, and humid with the potential for some rain showers, but baseball is back—with the Cubs and Brewers in the first MLB matchup of the 2022 season at Wrigley Field on Thursday afternoon.

Anyone with any Cubs Inauguration Day experience knows that beautiful summer is not to be expected at Friendly Confins this time of year. And, if the forecasts are accurate, we’ll need to dress in layers for this opening series later this week.

Cubs Opening Day weather is no joke. But there’s still something about hearing the sounds, smelling the smells, and seeing the sights in Wrigleyville on game day that, for me personally, makes it totally worth it. Throw in some pregame beverages or maybe a local hot dog or two at breakfast…