GRD VS LSH Live Score Dream11 Vincy Premier League T10 Scorecard & Prediction Divers Vs Hikers







The quite overwhelming Vincy Premier League T10 has arrived along with the details of an exclusive cricket match, which will be held on between GRD (Grenadines Divers) vs LSH (La Soufriere). Both teams are set to create such an incredible environment on the ground which would make you astonished. Because uncounted die-hard fans of it are desperately finding the details, so here you can get to know everything through our web page. Because we value your time, and hence we have mentioned all those essential details which help you to catch it at the correct time.

So here you must know the details such as weather report, match details, team player list along with Probable XI squad, and preview. So if we talk about the GRD team so they have started their tournament with a defeat but now they have geared up themselves. Because now they are not ready to any chance and make sure to their win. Another side, La Soufriere Hikers have begun their tournament in an overwhelming way where they have comfortably got the victory, hence their uncounted fans hoping their best in this recent match.

TEAM- GRD vs LSH

LEAGUE- Vincy Premier League T10

MATCH- 5th

VENUE- Arnos Vale Ground In St. Vincent

TIMING- 09:00 PM

DATE- 17th May 2021

DAY- Monday

Probable Playing XIs for GRD vs LSH:

Grenadines Divers:- Asif H. (C), Shem B, Razine B, Kadir N, Braxie B, Romario G, Kevin A, Davian B, Kenson D, Wesrick S, Javid W, Tilron H. (WK) and Richie Richards.

La Soufriere Hikers:- Atticus B, Camano C, Desron M.(C), Dillon D, Javid H, Kemron S, Othniel L, Romario B, Benniton S, Ojay M, Sylvan S, Anson L. (WK) and Salvan Browne.

Another side, team La Sourfrier is doing best from the beginning and numerous well-experienced players are part of the team. Who give always their 200 % in any match, because they know if they want to win, there is a need to execute their top-class strategy at the correct time. They have taken over their first match along with the difference of 9 wickets which they have played against Charlotte Strikers. Because is really too commendable if a team manage such a huge difference in the match. Team Granadines Divers got defeated by Salt pond along with the difference of 11 runs.

PREDICTION:-

The prediction of the match also has arrived among all fans through which they will get a glimpse of the winning team because everyone has a curiosity to get to know more about the team who has more chances for winning. Both teams have selected their best players and key players so that they had not to face any suffer during the match. So as per the sources, there are wide chances for team La Soufriere Hikers as winners of the match. So do not forget to stream at the correct time and for more updates stay connected with us.