“Great response from everyone in the game” – F1 CEO Stefano Dominicelli on the possibility of a sprint race | sport

“Great response from everyone in the game” – F1 CEO Stefano Dominical has claimed that sprint racing will be discussed further.

The idea of ​​adding excitement to Formula 1 by adding a sprint race is gained mixed reviews From sports stakeholders. It all depends on where in the spectrum they are.

However, F1 CEO Stefano Domenicelli has praised the feedback he received on the sprint race, even though there is a stark contrast in opinion.

“The idea we’ve shared – and I think there’s been a lot of good feedback from everyone in the game – is that we’ll try to figure out something that will give us a qualification on Friday.” [then] A sprint race on Saturday, which will set the grid order for Sunday’s race, ” They said.

Dominicly told an investor at Liberty Media over the phone this week, “It will give us the thrill of a wonderful weekend that will be beneficial for all parties involved.”

“This is something we are debating with the teams and the FIA ​​in the following weeks to present the final format before the start of the season in Bahrain.”

“Our aim is to try to introduce people who are coming to the event, people who are watching TV, people who are really fans of Formula 1, to something that is exciting.”

Ferrari gave his approval.

Meanwhile, F1-Ferrari’s heavyweights, in whose favor the influence of lobbying decisions, has reportedly supported the introduction of the sprint race.

“We are clearly engaged in discussions with F1 and the FIA,” said Ferrari team chief Mattia Binotto GPFans Website.

“I think we’re pragmatic in the discussion,” he said. “The discussion, at least at the moment, seems promising for a good result, but still, I think we need to look at all the details. Details will make a difference in this regard.

“We believe it would be great to make changes for more spectacle and ultimately unpredictable races,” he said. “We support a change because this change will somehow achieve those goals and objectives.”

