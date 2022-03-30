Great Sell as Phoenix Sink Roar in ALM – FTBL

Wellington Phoenix stand-in coach Giancarlo Italiano praised goalkeeper Oliver Sell’s man-of-the-match performance after registering a 3-0 win over Brisbane Roars at Moreton Daly Stadium.

Sell ​​refused to lose in five attempts in Phoenix’s first clean sheet as Roar directed 36 shots – 11 of them on target – at his goal on Wednesday night.

His two defenses against Louis Zabala’s gilt-edge chance in the 48th minute and Henry Hoare’s effort in the 57th led to a 2–0 lead through Ben Vine and then 3–0 through Ben Olde. The move allowed his side to move quickly into the transition. ALM target for the first time.

He connected a lead…