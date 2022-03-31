Great uneasiness on the set of TPMP, Cyril Hanona violently dealt with columnist Geraldine Mallet: “You are unbearable”

In the context of the next elections in France, Cyril Hanouna wanted to return to the controversial meeting of ric Zemour, during which many of his supporters raised the slogan: “Macron killer”. Thus he left the floor for his columnists present on the sets to share his point. ,“, then began columnist Geraldine Mallet. Nevertheless, Cyril Hanona interrupted him straight away:””, said the host.

“Not all parties have Nazilons, I’m sorry“, then tried to justify the novelist. Cyril Hanona did not calm down and continued.”You are still teaching. Have some respect for the French. Let me talk, you are unbearable. French, they…