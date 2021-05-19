LATEST

Greater Lawrence Tech offering adults chance to learn new skills – The Boston Globe

Greater Lawrence Technical School is helping Merrimack Valley adults acquire new job skills through recently awarded state funding.

With the $375,000 grant, the regional school in Andover is providing training and job placement services to unemployed and underemployed adults interested in careers as biotech lab technicians, carpenters, electricians, HVAC technicians, and plumbers.

The grant was awarded through the state’s Career Technical Institute program, which supports increased job training for students and adults to prepare them for high-demand skilled industries. In all, 10 career technical schools were awarded a combined $2.1 million.

The grants were officially announced April 29, but since funds were allocated earlier, the Greater Lawrence Tech program began in January. The school is partnering with MassHire’s Merrimack Valley Career Center and Workforce Board and area employers in the program.

Greater Lawrence Tech separately operates an “After Dark” program that enables Lawrence High School students to take career technical courses after regular school hours.

John Laidler can be reached at [email protected].

