Greater Lawrence Tech offering adults chance to learn new skills – The Boston Globe

Greater Lawrence Technical School is helping Merrimack Valley adults acquire new job skills through recently awarded state funding.

With the $375,000 grant, the regional school in Andover is providing training and job placement services to unemployed and underemployed adults interested in careers as biotech lab technicians, carpenters, electricians, HVAC technicians, and plumbers.

The grant was awarded through the state’s Career Technical Institute program, which supports increased job training for students and adults to prepare them for high-demand skilled industries. In all, 10 career technical schools were awarded a combined $2.1 million.