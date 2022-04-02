Greece: Olivia Newton-John confirms ‘sexual tension’ with Travolta amid affair rumors movies | Entertainment

Danny Zuko and Sandy Olsen are one of the great movie musical romantic duos. From the love of innocent pups on the beach to an end-to-end leather ranch, their chemistry not only gave us chills, but it was electrifying. And, it seems, both the stars themselves felt the same way. Both Travolta and Newton-John have talked about how they were each hot in real life, too. She also said in her autobiography Don’t Stop Believin’: “Yes, we really liked each other and had an attraction.” A passionate kiss at the film’s after party fueled the rumours.