Green Chilli Receipe: If you want to eat Spicy then make this Green Chilli item – Bollywood Gossip News Latest News India Get Breaking

If you wish to eat some spicy and wish to cook dinner one thing that’s made rapidly, then this recipe is for you. You’ll be able to eat chilli sauce with something from bread to momos. So let’s know what’s its recipe –

materials

Inexperienced chili – 1 kg

Sodium benzoate – 1 teaspoon

Boiled water – As per want

Salt – as per style

White vinegar – 2 cups

Technique

Combine each salt and vinegar to style in a bowl to make sauce from inexperienced chillies. Now add washed inexperienced chili to this combination and depart it to marinate for an hour. After including the chilli, put it on the fuel and boil it on excessive flame until it turns into flippantly thick. After boiling, take away it from the warmth and now boil the benzoate after which add it to the combination. Inexperienced chilli is prepared, now put it in an air tight pot and you’ll serve it with snacks or with roti.