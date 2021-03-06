“Green is behind the defense!”: Jacques Green’s 63-yard catch upsets Florida State

Loading...

There is no shortage of special moments in the Florida-Florida State rivalry. From Tim Tebow’s “Soak in the Dock” Run Ike Hilliard’s “Stop-N-Pop” Touchdown that helped UF capture a national championship “Swamp in the marsh” There have been countless emotional dramas between these fierce rivals.

1990s He had a pinnacle. Every single year, the two met as the top-10 teams at the end of the season. The sport often has a national title implication or it refers to a trip to the BCS National Championship game, when it was introduced in 1998. FSU won national titles in 1993 and 1999 and Florida was ranked first in 1996.

One meeting that will always be unforgettable is the 1997 installment, called “the biggest game played in the swamp”.

Florida-Florida State 1997

Great moment in @GatorsFB History: Florida 32, Florida State 29 – 1997 Often referred to as the greatest game ever played in “The Swamp”, the Gators avoided five major changes and made Florida State the sixth to be undefeated.# SECFB X # CFB150 » https://t.co/ysC7cYPooZ pic.twitter.com/OynrEnhSeK – Southeast Conference (@SEC) 21 October 2019

In 1997, Florida State traveled to Gainesville as the nation’s No. 2 team. The Seminoles were 10–0 and directly topped for another national championship.

Defending champions Florida Gators under head coach Steve spurrier Were out of the hunt until November. UF dropped games for Georgia and LSU earlier in the season and was hoping to ruin the Florida State season at The Swamp.

Spurrier throws curbball at FSU head coach Bobby bowden that night. He rotated Doug Johnson and Noah Brindis continuously during the game, creating a ‘Knowles defense’ on his toes.

For most of the game, it worked. Florida held it close and found themselves down four points with just two minutes left in the fourth quarter. FSU was in good stead after one Sebastian Janikowski Field goal that put Florida State up 29-25.

Not all FSU had to give the “big game”.

But on the first snap after kickoff, Doug Johnson found Jacques Green “behind the defense” for one of the biggest plays in this rivalry.

Loading...

Jacques Green’s 63-yard catch

Johnson bowled an accurate ball to wide bowler Jacques Green, who survived a hitch and a pass. He scrambled down the field for a 63-yard lead before tackling him inside the 20-yard line.

“Green is behind the defense!” The announcer shouted out.

Florida led the charge to score a touchdown while outscoring Fred Taylor and FSU quarterback Thad Busby threw an interception on the team’s upcoming campaign. Just like that, Florida wasted its opponent’s shot at the national title.

“It was a special one,” Sperrier told Sun guard After the return. “We needed to win one like this, ’cause we’re sure lost some of them.”

Gainesville Sun In 2003 put together a list of some of the most vigorous games in Florida history, and it ranked right at the top (and the catch).

) (My father) was literally screaming in my ear that I had to tell something, but I could not hear anything. . . It was very loud. I finally felt that for something to sound so loud that I could not even think myself. I also barely remember Fred (Taylor) scoring because of the ringing in my ears. Thinking about it, it makes me laugh, ”UF graduate Kevin Sweeney wrote Sun.

Incredible.

Florida defeated Penn State in the Citrus Bowl and were tied 10–2, but in all respects they defeated Florida State. Without Doug Johnson near JCase Green, it probably never happens.