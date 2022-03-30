This mass concentration movement that links companies from the north and south of the country and various media (TV, radio, press, digital) has virtually no comment from the competition policeman.

Green light for RTL Belgium takeover by Rossel and DPG

The Belgian Competition Authority believes that this movement of concentration in the media sector has no problem except in the Flemish radio market.

aAt the end of June 2021, the acquisition of 215 million RTL Belgium (TVI, Plug, Club, Bel-RTL, Radio Contact, etc.) by media groups Rossel was announced (eveningsumedia, voice of answer …) and DPG (VTM, Latest News, Morning, Humo …) is being finalized. On Tuesday, both groups received the green light from the Belgian Competition Authority (ABC), a necessary step before the formal conclusion of the acquisition with the German conglomerate Bertelsmann and the implementation of a reconciliation with the shareholder of RTL Belgium. The final signature could be…


