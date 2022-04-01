Greetings, messages, quotes, WhatsApp and Facebook status to share on this day

New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Gudi Padwa also known as Marathi new year, is celebrated on the same day of Chaitra Navratri. Gudi Padwa is one of the most auspicious festivals for Marathi across India as it marks the beginning of the harvest season and is celebrated with much enthusiasm in Maharashtra. On this day, people wake up early in the morning and clean their houses, take a bath, and also decorate their houses with rangoli.

The name Gudi Padwa is derived from two words Gudi, which means a flag or emblem of Lord Brahma, and Padwa means the first day of the phase of the moon. People believe that on the day of Gudi Padwa, Lord Brahma had created the universe. This year the festival will be celebrated on April 2.

Since the festival is around the corner, let’s take a look…