‘Grey’s Anatomy’: All the characters who deserved a happy ending – Film TMT

Since Gray’s Anatomy’s debut in 2005, the present has develop into infamous for its fixed tragedy and slaying of most important characters. You’ll be able to fill a e book with all of the deaths occurring throughout the immensely standard hospital drama. We’re gonna talk about the present’s main characters who deserved so significantly better than what they acquired. Warning: this record comprises main spoilers, so tread fastidiously.

Denny Duquette

Jeffrey Dean Morgan’s first look as Denny Duquette was in the course of season 2. His heartfelt romance with Izzie Stevens immediately received the hearts of Gray’s Anatomy viewers – nevertheless, all of the followers’ love on this planet couldn’t save his coronary heart.

In season 2’s tragic finale, Izzy anticipates a romantic night together with her fiancé Denny solely to search out out he dies from issues from what gave the impression to be a profitable coronary heart transplant.

Though his dying happens early on within the collection, the ache nonetheless resonates amongst Gray’s Anatomy followers as one of many first premature deaths of the collection’s main characters.

George O’Malley

Gentle & beloved George is killed by being hit by a bus whereas saving a girl’s spouse within the season 5 finale. As a result of his facial disfigurement attributable to the accident, none of his buddies had been conscious that he was mendacity on the desk. It isn’t till George is ready to signify his private moniker “007” to Meredith, that the workers was capable of acknowledge his id.

After lastly turning into a resident and hoping to develop into a navy physician, the viewers was prepared for George’s vivid future just for his life to be reduce brief. Out of all of the Gray’s Anatomy characters, George O’Malley is one everybody wished higher for.

Lexie Gray

Meredith’s paternal half sister Lexie is first launched in season 3. Lexie’s vivid & candy character made her an instantaneous fan favourite. Her relationship with Mark Sloan is a continuing battle however equally romantic, and this couple is among the present’s best highlights.

Nonetheless, in season 8, after 5 seasons of understanding the character, Lexie dies in a horrific aircraft crash. It’s onerous to imagine she really died as a result of abruptness of her dying. Watching Meredith’s agony and Mark’s closing loving phrases makes this season finale trauma-inducing to all its viewers. Lexie & Mark really deserved a cheerful ending.

Mark Sloan

Mark Sloan, the promiscuous plastic surgeon and Derek Shepherd’s finest good friend, can be critically injured within the season 8 aircraft crash. Nonetheless, the viewers turned optimistic resulting from his secure return within the season 9 premiere. Mark initially reveals he’s recovering from his extreme chest wound from the aircraft crash. But, in true Gray’s Anatomy vogue, Mark immediately succumbs to his harm and falls right into a coma.

As a result of his prior refusal of being placed on a ventilator, Richard Webber respects his want and pulls the plug. In his & Lexie’s honor, the hospital was renamed Gray Sloan Memorial. One of many viewers’s most cherished {couples}, the 2 Gray’s Anatomy characters will at all times be remembered.

Derek Shepherd

“McDreamy” was indisputably cherished by the entire viewers. Meredith’s real love and the hospital’s well-known mind surgeon tragically loses his life within the season 11 episode “How you can Save a Life”.

On his option to the airport, able to fly to Washington D.C. to give up his federal job to lastly reunite with Meredith, he witnesses a extreme automobile crash. As anticipated, Derek immediately rushes to the scene to supply his medical experience. After saving everybody on the scene, Derek returns to his automobile solely to be hit at full velocity by a semi-truck.

Derek is transported to a close-by hospital, solely to be uncared for by the lead surgeon and die on account of malpractice. Certainly, Derek’s dying is taken into account probably the most painful dying within the present’s historical past.

—

With a complete of seventeen seasons, Gray’s Anatomy has gone by way of an amazing quantity of ups & downs. Though, generally it appears like principally downs. The characters listed, and plenty of others on the present, deserved so significantly better than what the writers gave them. Nonetheless, the present’s fixed catastrophes and quite a few deaths received’t cease us from watching anytime quickly.