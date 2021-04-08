LATEST

Griezmann’s perfect hat-trick… as third child is born on same day as other two

Griezmann and April 8 are simply a match made in heaven

‘You’ll never see anything like this ever again’ cried Martin Tyler as the Etihad erupted after Sergio Aguero wrote himself into Manchester City folklore with a injury-time goal against QPR in 2012.

Tyler was right: we’ll see never anything like that ever again, but we’ll also surely never see three children from the same family born on the same day on separate occasions.

Yes, you read that right. Barcelona ace Antoine Griezmann became a father for the third time on Thursday, and it’s fair to say April 8 is a rather special date for THREE reasons!

That’s because Griezmann and his wife, Erika Choperena have welcomed every one of their children into the world on that date.

News of daughter Alba’s birth stunned many as their collective minds were blown by the dates of birth in the Griezmann household.

Mia was welcomed into the world in 2016, and son Amaro was born on April 8, 2019.

In 2018 the then Atletico Madrid man put his football skills to good use by hitting a target to reveal the gender of his second child.

Blue balloons arrowed up into the sky, with Griezmann embracing his wife after discovering the brilliant news.

The Barcelona forward had been absent from training on Thursday in order to be present for the birth, which allayed many fans’ fears.

Some worried an injury may have been picked up just days before their crucial El Clasico clash with rivals Real Madrid, but they needn’t have worried.

So now it begs the question of whether there will there be a fourth Griezmann baby in the future born on April 8?

We’re told to expect the unexpected in life, so certainly don’t rule that one out!

