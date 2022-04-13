Grimes introduces “medieval sci-fi energy” in a new campaign for Dion Lee

“Style is important,” Grimes says. It’s the century’s understanding of the multi-hyphenate composer and artist, who over the years has tailored his aesthetic to his musical, philosophical and digital leanings. For some fans, the golden-haired snake-troubling Grimes from “Genesis” is the final look. for others, Dune-inspired jumpsuit she recently wore while studying Communist Manifesto It will be difficult to go up. My vote for the best Grimes look goes to her 2021 Met Gala look, an ethereal Iris Van Herpen dress teamed with a metal mask, sword, and light-up book.

It’s this ability to transform so deftly—and avoid easy definition—that is what makes Grimes such an interesting star to watch. Now she is already adding another transformation to it…