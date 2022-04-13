Grimes leads Dion Lee’s spring summer campaign

We never saw Dion Lee’s Spring Summer 2021 collection last September, but we did see Fall Winter 2022 in February, and if her dystopian, futuristic fall offering is anything to go by, Grimes makes a perfect collection. Situated in a visible space between ethereal album art and an archive campaign, Grimes stars in the Spring Summer 2022 Dion Lee campaign.



Against an icy, futuristic backdrop, the artist relies on cyborg-human architecture, alluding to fantasy realms with sci-fi heroines in classic Grimes fashion as she explores the expanded world of her upcoming album, Book IVia Lee’s SS22 collection.

Conducted by Brian Huynh in collaboration with art director Henry Thomas and CGI artist Rodolfo Hernande, the campaign, which was shot at Grimes’ home in Austin, Texas, includes…