Grizzlies Vs Warriors: How To Watch Live Stream, TV Channels, NBA Start Time

through 3 quarters

The Golden State Warriors usually have all the answers at home, but the Memphis Grizzlies are creating a tough problem. Three quarters in and the Grizzlies’ offense has really been able to impose its will, with Golden State dominating 95-67 in three quarters.

The top scorer for Griez has been short forward Dillon Brooks (21 points). It’s one thing to keep an eye on Steven Adams’ poor position as he currently sits at four.

The Warriors are led by shooting guard Jordan Poole, who has 23 points from five boards so far.

If the bout ends at this point, it would be the worst margin of defeat for Golden State this season.

who is playing

Golden State @ Memphis

Current records: Golden State 48-27;…