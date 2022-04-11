Grosjean driving “a little different” now eyeing IndyCar title bid

The Andretti Autosport driver climbed from sixth on the grid to deliver his first podium for his new team and the fourth of his 19-race-old IndyCar career.

Grosjean’s rise through the field brought red flags after a crash in qualifying, which resulted in the Frenchman losing his fastest lap in a fast six shootout.

Lonely among the pioneers, Grosjean was on fresh Firestone alternate compound tyres in the final stage, and was running in fourth place on the final restart on lap 66 of the 85-lap race.

He had to close the tail of another Ganassi car, leaving behind Marcus Ericsson of Chip Ganassi Racing, which belonged to the defending champion. alex palouBefore making a move to claim second place behind winner Joseph Newgarden.