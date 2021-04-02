Growth Without Job Creation Has No Meaning: Rahul Gandhi | India News – Times Of India – Tech Kashif

NEW DELHI: Growth of the economy is meaningless if it doesn’t create jobs, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has said.

In a conversation with former US ambassador to India Nicholas Burns, Gandhi said that job creation and value addition have to be put in a ‘mission mode’ in India, with a 15-20 years plan.

Accusing the BJP and RSS of a hegemonistic approach in running the country, he said that RSS is virtually the ‘only institute’ in India today and it has penetrated every other institution, from media to government

RSS has planted its people in every place that matters, including media, educational institutes and high offices in the government, including the Election Commission and judiciary, Rahul said.

“There is a wholesale capture of the institutional framework of this country. There is absolute financial and media dominance that the BJP has,” Rahul said, adding that not just Congress but other parties like BSP, SP, NCP too are not winning elections.

Referring to a poll related incident in Assam, Rahul said there are videos in circulation showing BJP men running around with EVMs in their cars, but the national media has been silent on the incident.

“To fight elections, I need institutional structures, I need a judicial system that protects me, I need a media that is reasonably free, I need financial parity, I need a whole set of structures that actually allow me to operate a political party. I don’t have them,” he said.

Rahul also accused the current regime in India of centralizing power and shutting off the channels of feedback.