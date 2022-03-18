Grupo Modelo will invest 6 billion pesos in Z-Tech this year

Christina Ochoa

Mexico City / 18.03.2022





This year Grupo Modelo plans to invest around 6 billion pesos in its z-tech project, a hub for technological development and access to financing for little stores; the figure represents triple what the brewer allocated for the proposal last year.

In interview with MILLENNIUM, Rodrigo PioCEO of Z-Tech, said that the company’s intention is to work with more than 60 thousand store owners in the country during 2022.

The idea of ​​Z-Tec started in 2019 with the aim of helping to solve some of the problems of its smallest clients and the ones with the greatest weight for its operations: the corner stores.

The firm highlighted that the biggest problems of the little stores are the difficulty of managing a large number of suppliers and the lack of access to financial services, the great focus of the strategy.

“At the peak of the pandemic, we accelerated the project to come out with our first financial services products with credit alternatives so that stores could reactivate their businesses. One with long-term credits with up to 18 months to pay it, and a short-term credit for seven days so that shopkeepers can buy Grupo Modelo products to stock their inventories, “said the manager.

Today more than 60 percent of the company’s volume is sold through the traditional channel, but more than 70 percent of these units do not have a bank account or credit history so that banking institutions can grant them financing.

In this context, short-term credit can be used more than four times a month and ranges between 3,000 and 5,000 pesos; meanwhile, the long-term is between 100 thousand and 200 thousand pesos.

In addition to credit, Z-Tech has terminals, service payments and airtime sales; This, indicated Rodrigo Pío, has had an impact not only on an increase in sales, but also on an increase in traffic to the stores.

“This year is one of growth of the products that we have already launched, we want to triple the number of clients and we are developing new products in parallel, the main one is a digital wallet in which all its financial services products are linked within. We are going to provide customers with other types of products that we are about to test, ”he concluded.

