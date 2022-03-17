GTA 5 PS5 Xbox Series: Rising popularity for GTA Online thanks to the next-gen version?

After several months of impatiently waiting for it, the next-gen version of Grand Theft Auto V is now available on PS5 and Xbox Series X|S, but it didn’t come alone since GTA Online accompanies it as a stand-alone version. . With this release on the latest versions, Rockstar’s multiplayer continues to bring together a large number of players and it’s not over!

Grand Theft Auto V, still the king?

With more than 140 million copies sold, Rockstar has definitely taken the crown and fixed it on its head for quite a while. ! While the New York studio continues to patiently wait for the one who will come to overshadow it, it continues its crazy rise in the charts around the world by drawing a new version for next-generation consoles. If he had lay low for a while, Grand Theft Auto V has not finished talking about him and the availability of the software in his version PS5 and Xbox Series X|S doesn’t fix anything!

Rockstar clearly displays its ambitions: the studio wants, neither more nor less, to dazzle the players and has even drawn a new trailerin 4K please, to accompany the release of its title. However, the title was not completely alone since the multiplayer GTA Online followed him. In this regard, if GTA 5 is likely to enjoy growing popularity in the coming weeks, its multiplayer counterpart could meet the same fateespecially an offer in partnership with Sony’s PlayStation Plus could convince more than one to jump on the stand-alone and that progress will be simplified !

A strong base of PC gamers

Since its inception, the multiplayer of Grand Theft Auto 5 has certainly not reproduced the scores of its elder, but its longevity is quite exceptional. As a reminder, the title was released at the very beginning of October 2013 and is still very popular! just on PCattendance scores have declined slightly over the years but remain stable. In March 2021, the Steam Charts platform recorded a peak of more than 178,000 players: today, the figure is lower but remains above the 100,000 mark with a peak of more than 118,000 players .

The most impressive thing is that the title manages to reproduce these scores every day which represents, all the same, a gathering of nearly 2.5 million players each month that passes. A lasting success for Rockstar, in particular thanks to the active community of players and the extensions provided by the New York studio. Nevertheless, new data could give a very marked renewed interest in multiplayer games: you will have understood it, the release on new generation consoles and the attractive prices would not be for nothing.

It’s hard to quantify console attendance numbers, but however, expect to see a large number of curious people arrive in the coming weeks because until June, for example, GTA Online is “free” for PlayStation Plus members, which clearly makes you want to let yourself go. to attempt ! There is no indication that intrigued players will remain repeat players or that the title will surpass the all-time high of over 360,000 players in April 2015 but, regardless, Rockstar Online still has a bright future ahead of it.