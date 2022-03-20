GTA V Next Gen: The PS5 better than the Xbox Series?

Grand Theft Auto V has just been released on next-gen consoles, almost nine years after it first appeared. With this new edition, Rockstar intends to take advantage of the power of the Next-Gen. Nevertheless, this latest version seems quite uneven between the various consoles from Sony and Microsoft.

Fidelity, Ray Tracing or Performance: three modes for a wide audience

The latest iteration of Grand Theft Auto V just arrived on Playstation 5 and Xbox Series. The opportunity for players to (re)live the adventures of Michael, Trevor and Franklin with a welcome facelift, but also to engage in organized crime on GTA Online, Rockstar’s current flagship which mainly deals with enrich it.

Last generation obliges, this version has three different rendering modes – Fidelity, Performance or Ray Tracing – which allow everyone to play in optimal conditions. The first mode offers 4K, Ray Tracing and 30 frames/seconds, the second opts for 1440p at 60 frames/seconds and finally the Ray Tracing mode offers a compromise with a resolution of 1440p, Ray Tracing of course and 60 frames. /seconds.

Fairly uneven renderings between Playstation 5 and Xbox Series

If these three modes work in theory optimally on each of the consoles, a recent comparison highlights the performance gap between the PS5 and the Xbox Series. Thus, there is better stability on the Sony machine, while the Xbox Series version is struggling to maintain the frame rate per second, especially in Ray Tracing mode.

In addition, it should also be remembered that the Series S suffers somewhat from a lack of power. The console only offers two modes – Fidelity (1440p/30fps) and Performance (1080p/60fps). The Fidelity mode sometimes goes below the 30 frames/second mark, while the Performance mode struggles to exceed forty frames/seconds. A rather harsh observation, for a game that will soon celebrate its tenth anniversary…

