Guard Armoni Brooks plays his way to a multi-year deal with the Toronto Raptors

The six-foot-three, 195-pound guard signed a multi-year contract with the Raptors on Saturday, as his second 10-day contract with the team expired.

Brooks averages 2.9 points, 1.4 rebounds and 11.1 minutes in eight games.

He signed with the Raptors hours before going against the Indiana Pacers on Saturday.

In Thursday’s 117-104 win over the Cleveland Cavaliers, Brooks hit a big three-pointer in the fourth quarter.

