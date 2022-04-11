Guardai arrested after masked gun-wielding thug threatened employees during a robbery in Carlo

Gardai has arrested a 60-year-old man in connection with an armed robbery in Co-Carlo over the weekend.

The incident happened around 9 pm on Saturday at a business complex in Polarton.

A masked man stormed the premises carrying a gun and allegedly threatened to hand over a large sum of money to the employees before leaving on foot.

Thankfully no one was injured during the robbery, and Gardai launches an investigation to find the culprit.

In a follow-up search on Sunday, 10 April, Gardai searched a property in the town of Carlo, where he found a shotgun and a quantity of cash.

They arrested the man on the spot and he remains at Carlo Garda station as the investigation continues.

