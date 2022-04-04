Guardiola responds to critics who say he scuttled important Champions League ties

PEP GUARDIOLA has joked that he will field 12 players against Atletico Madrid in what critics claim ends up eroding crucial Champions League ties.

The Manchester City boss teased that he will certainly outdo himself on the strategy front as the Premier League leaders host the Spanish champions in the first leg of the quarter-finals on Tuesday.

Guardiola has faced criticism in recent years after City’s exit from the competition, including after last year’s final, some unexpected selections or changes to his system.

Guardiola addressed the issue as he held his pre-match press conference on Monday before criticism came again at City.

Yet in doing so in a way that was serious as well…