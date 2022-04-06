Guardiola says Man City players should keep their cool in Atletico return leg

April 6 (Reuters) – Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has called on his players to control their emotions in their Champions League quarter-final return leg at Atletico Madrid next week.

A 70th-minute goal from Kevin De Bruyne gave City a 1-0 win in a game on Tuesday that had several flashpoints, including an incident in which a prone Jack Grealish was caught in the head from close range from Angel Correa’s clearance. was killed. read more

“We have to control our emotions and do what we have to do,” Guardiola told reporters after Tuesday’s game. “There will be a referee and we have to play our game.

“(Atletico) have faced such knockout stages many times and with our maturity in this game it will be a good test for us.

“Jack…