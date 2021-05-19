Guava Benefits: Guaranteed benefits of guava for weight loss to constipation, you will eat everyday if you know

Fresh sweet guava, which enhances the fruit market in winter, is very beneficial for you. The most visible fruit in winter is guava. But even today people buy less guava in fruits, but today we will tell you the amazing benefits of eating guava, after knowing that you will start eating guava every day.



1. If you are more conscious of beauty, and want to bring glow to your face, then eating guava is a great solution for you. Yes, eating guava daily helps bring a natural glow to the face.

2. Eating guava is an excellent way to reduce obesity and cholesterol. Which, along with giving you plenty of energy, reduces cholesterol levels and helps in reducing your weight.

3. Lycopene, quercetin, vitamin C and antioxidants present in guava prevent the cancer causing cells in the body, lycopene also protects against breast cancer.

4. Eat a guava after a day’s heavy workouts, office goings eat it daily, it helps a lot in reducing travel and work stress.

5. Fiber is plentiful in guava. Which is beneficial for diabetes patient. Fiber works to control the sugar level.