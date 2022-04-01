Gudi Padwa 2022 date, time and significance of Marathi Shaka Samvata |

Gudi Padwa or Samvatsar Padvo is celebrated as the first day of the year by Maharashtrians and Konkanis. On this day new Samvatsara, which is cycle of sixty years, starts. All sixty Samvatsara are identified by unique name.
This year the Gudi Padwa will be celebrated on Saturday, April 2, 2022. Gudi Padwa is festively observed in these regions on the first day of the Hindu Luni-Solar calendar month of Chaitra.
Gudi Padwa 2022
Date and time
Gudi Padwa Date
April 2, 2022
Pratipada Tithi Begins
at 11:53 AM on April 1, 2022
Pratipada Tithi Ends
at 11:58 AM on April 2, 2022
The day begins with ritual oil-bath followed by prayers. Oil bath and eating Neem leaves are must rituals suggested by scriptures. North Indians do not celebrate Gudi Padwa but start nine days Chaitra Navratri Puja on the same day…

