Gudi Padwa 2022 Wishes, Images, Messages, SMS, Quotes, GIF : On the day of Gudi Padwa, people in Maharashtra put beautiful Gudi outside the house and different types of dishes are prepared in the joy of the festival. On this day people offer prayers and people also celebrate the festival of Gudi Padwa as harvest day. Sweet rice is prepared in the homes of Maharashtra on the day of Gudi Padwa.