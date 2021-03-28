Gudiya Humari Sabhi Pe Bhari 25th March 2021 Written Episode Update: Gupta family overhears Vishal’s family truth – Telly Updates

Gudiya Humari Sabhi Pe Bhari 25th March 2021 Written Episode, Written Update on TellyUpdates.com
The Episode starts with Pappu telling Radhe that the jeweller is coming here, as I told him that they want to sell jewellery. Radhe says even good people exist. Jeweller comes there and asks them why did they call him? Radhe says they want to get Gudiya married secretly. Pappu says no, we need money. He shows the jewellery to the jeweller. Jeweller says he has to take it to the shop and value it. Nanhe lal comes there and asks what is going on? Pappu says jeweller is showing them jewellery. Nanhe lal says he knows. Gudiya comes to Vishal and tells about Aarti and Savita’s demands. Vishal says he will talk to her family as his family didn’t ask such things. Aarti and Savita tell that they joke with them. Vishal says joke. Nanhe lal stops them from selling the jewellery and gives his promise. Vishal apologizes to Sarla and tells that his mother and sister joked about demand. Radhe and Pappu come there. Vishal apologize to them again. Pappu says we shall not worry now. Sarla apologizes to Nanhe lal. Nanhe lal says you are forgiven. Gudiya goes to thank Vishal. Vishal is talking to his girl friend and says he is doing this for her. Gudiya comes behind him and thanks him. She thinks he takes everyone’s burden on him. He says he is feeling peaceful here. Gudiya says they can stay here or in haveli. He gets a message and goes.
Radhe and Pappu get emotional seeing Gudiya’s toys. Radhe says they will feel like body without soul, when Gudiya goes to her inlaws home. He says they will play with her toys then. They get emotional and cry. Gudiya hears them and cries.
Sarla thanks God and says she had kept Gudiya’s mehendi here first. They apply mehendi to her. They dance. Gudiya falls on Mehendi bowl while dancing. She goes from there silently. Bantu asks her to wash her face. Gudiya asks him to give her towel so that she can wipe it and sleep on the bed. Next day, Rajjo gets shocked seeing Gudiya’s face red and calls everyone. Radhe says we had applied mehendi on her face. Sarla gets upset and thinks Gudiya’s marriage will not happen. She beats her. Vishal and her family come there. They see Gudiya’s face and laugh. Vishal says he wants such wife only. Pappu hugs Vishal. Sarla gets happy and thanks God. Gudiya smiles.
Savita tells that Gudiya was looking like a monkey. Aarti says then we would have been in birds sanctuary. Savita asks Aarti to order halwa. Sarla brings food for them. They ask her to bring halwa. Gudiya feels stomach pain and goes to washroom. Savita asks Sarla to go to kitchen and asks Pappu and Radhe to exchange Vishal’s shirt and gives the bill.
Gudiya, Bantu, Radhe and Pappu hear Savita and Aarti’s conversation that Vishal is always busy on phone with her rich girlfriend. Savita says we shall run away after the marriage. Aarti says baba had said that Vishal and his wife to be abandoned have to sit with ghatbandhan for an hour. Radhe, Pappu and Gudiya get shocked.
