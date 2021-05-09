Guest Opinion: Movie theaters threatened by VoD Tech – Estes Park Trail-Gazette

It’s no secret that the entire theater industry is struggling during these socially distant times. Even now, as new movie releases come out, the struggle continues for local theater owners.

The pandemic shut down our theaters and it also shut down production on new movies, but while our business was left without any revenue channels, film companies like Universal, Fox, Disney, Paramount, Sony and Warner Bros. decided that they would release films directly to Video on Demand or directly to the screens in people’s homes.

Film companies have been shortening the exclusive Theatrical Window of new releases for quite some time. When I was a child, a movie did not go to TV for 2 years (1970’s & 1980”s). There was no HBO or Stars yet. When I was a teen (1990’s) you could buy a movie on VHS or DVD within about one year. Then, in the 2000s, Theatrical Windows began to narrow and movie companies would put a movie out to buy in 6 months or less and stream to HBO, Stars, and other premium channels in about the same time frame as when the movie was released for sale.

Streaming sites popped up in the 2010s and by 2015 there was a big push to do what they call “Day in Date” releases.This would allow a producer to release a new movie to be viewed at home the same day it was released in theaters. At that time in 2015 the average Theatrical Window before it went to Video on Demand was about 120 days. In 2020, before the pandemic hit, the average Theatrical Window was 95 days.

In 2015 reducing the Theatrical Window was discouraged by about 95% of the directors and film makers out there. any of them came to Cinema-Con and supported the Theatrical Window because they claimed that’s where they wanted their movies to be viewed; as they made their movies to be played on a big screen, with big sound.

But when the pandemic hit, film companies moved movies to video on demand immediately. Film companies may say they had no choice, as the government shut down the theaters they normally distribute to, but when many of us reopened in June of 2020, the film companies determined that there were still not enough theaters open to maintain the former exclusive agreement.

Warner Bros. and Disney went so far as to release their movies on their steaming services for free, to encourage people to get a subscription. You will notice that “Soul” was released to Disney+ and won many Oscars, but “Soul” was not released to the cinemas. It is sad that a movie with an amazing sound score and such brilliant animations was not able to be played in the theaters.

As the pandemic continued, slowly film companies began releasing films one-by-one to the theaters, but most of their films have been completed and are being held from the public. This includes “Top Gun,” which has been pushed to Nov. of 2021 and “Black Widow,” which has been pushed to Jul. of 2021. The Pandemic has given Film Companies a safe excuse to ignore the established system and we are left wondering if there’s anything that will stop this new practice in the future.

People ask us every day how we are doing. We are muddling through. We are doing anything we can to clean, be sanitary, to keep this nasty virus away, get what films are available to us, and to keep our doors open. The Reel Mountain Theater was forced closed five months during this pandemic and the Historic Park Theater has been closed over nine months. Our revenues are down 90% for Apr. through Dec. and 85% over all since the pandemic started.

Luckily there are funds available to us via PPP Loans and possibly through Shuttered Venue Grants; the application for Shuttered venues just opened last Saturday, despite the fact that the federal government approved this money in Dec. of 2020. Whether we will be chosen to receive a grant is as certain as roulette. So please know that we are trying to obtain these kinds of funds, and at this point we will accept any donations to our business that anyone would be willing to give.

We at Reel Mountain Theater and the Historic Park Theatre are anxious to have our customers back. We are getting any movie that we can to have you back, we are socially distancing in the auditoriums, we are cleaning surfaces – including UV lighting our seats, we are cleaning all the highly-used surfaces very regularly and we hope that you will feel comfortable enough to come back and experience the movies as they were meant be seen in a cinema.

We want to share the art of cinema with people again. There is nothing like sitting in a movie theater with other people enjoying a sad moment or a laugh from a great comedy together. These movies are meant to be seen with other people, where the energy of others can be felt in a dark movie theater while you hear the amazing sound and the beautiful high-definition picture on the largest screen you can find. The movies come alive and inspire the feelings that we as a human race need to feel again.

Please do join us at the theater this season. If you don’t feel comfortable right now, please come grab some theater popcorn and snacks to enjoy at home. When you are comfortable, please make a date at your local cinema. We miss you, and without your patronage, we might not be able to show movies as they were meant to be viewed, on the big screen with the community – as you may not even have a theater to return to.