Guillermo Francella and Marcos Carnevale look forward to movie details

Journalist: What did it mean for you to work together again?

William Francella: “We really wanted to work with Marcos, the last time was in 2013 with ‘Corazon de Leon’, which was a great experience and we always talked about ‘when will we cross paths again on shooting’ ‘, ‘When were we leaving’ the movie, and we were given the script by Nicolas Giacobone, who I offered to see what he thought, because I wanted to do it and he told me I was in the game. I want to stay

Marcos Carnival: It was a pleasure for me to work with Guille, beyond the fact that he is my friend and gives me great pleasure, ‘Corazon de Leon’ was a very important film in my career and making it with him made it even more also became important and we also played a huge ‘tut’ because…