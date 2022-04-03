Guillermo Maripan adds minutes to AS Monaco win

guillermo maripan could not play in the last double date of Qualifiers going to Qatar 2022 where Chile was ruled out of the World Cup after the loss Brazil And UruguayBecause despite being called, Physical discomfort didn’t let him watch the minutes on the court,

But upon returning to France to play with them as in monaco from this point of view MetsThe Chile centre-back looked minutes before the end to continue his recovery in a 2-1 victory that allows the red-and-white cast to reach international tournament territory.

Russian for “Memo” entered 87 alexander golovin After verifying the defense and ascertaining the result…