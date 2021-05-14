Guinn powers Greene County Tech – Arkansas Online

JONESBORO — A cluster of mistakes put Greene County Tech in a bind Thursday morning, but a big blow from Hutson Guinn got the Eagles out of it and helped them knock off the top-seeded team from the 5A-Central Conference.

Guinn blasted a three-run home run in the top of the seventh inning to snap a 3-3 tie and propel the Eagles to a 6-4 upset victory over Little Rock Christian in the first round of the Class 5A state baseball tournament at Woodland Field.

Matthew Akins and Guinn, both sophomores, banged out two hits each for Greene County Tech (15-11), which nearly crippled its chances at winning by dropping four routine fly balls that the Warriors took advantage of. However, the Eagles never wavered, thanks to a strong pitching performance from junior Blaine Sullinger, and eventually moved out front for good on Guinn’s towering shot.

“We did some things that were uncharacteristic,” Greene County Tech Coach Bruce Hunt said. “We really struggled in the outfield with the drops. I think the ball was carrying a little bit more than our outfielders anticipated, and that gave us some problems.

“But the thing that was impressive was that our pitcher didn’t get rattled. Those drops would’ve been a good time for him to get mad, blow up and try to overcompensate. But he never did. He just stayed with it.”

Sullinger lasted 6 1/3 innings and allowed 5 hits while striking out 4. He left in the bottom of the seventh after giving up a home run to Little Rock Christian’s Reid Bowman, but sophomore Tyler Vincent came on to notch the final two outs to save the victory. Senior Nate Crider also had two RBI for the Eagles, who will face Russellville today at 10 a.m. in the quarterfinals.

Will Coffman had two hits to lead Little Rock Christian (22-8), which couldn’t put Greene County Tech away despite the Eagles’ botches in the field. The Warriors took a 3-2 lead in the bottom of the fourth when freshman Clay Smith scored on an error. But Greene County Tech, the No. 4 seed from the 5A-East, tied it in the fifth after junior Payne Greer sprinted home on a fielder’s choice.

Little Rock Christian stranded a pair of runners in the sixth before the Eagles got the eventual game-winning runs off Guinn’s bat.

“We had multiple chances to fold,” Hunt said. “I looked up, and we had four errors and every one of them cost us. But it was only 3-2, and we were still battling. And then Hutson had that huge hit.

“It was a nice team victory for us.”

RUSSELLVILLE 4, HOT SPRINGS LAKESIDE 3

Justus Newman’s RBI single in the top of the sixth capped a three-run rally for Russellville (20-10), which kept its season alive.

Newman, Findley Golden and Tyler Hipps had two hits each for the Cyclones, who trailed 3-1 before a two-run double from Brayden Whitford tied it in that sixth. Newman then put Russellville ahead two batters later.

Andrew Cox had a two-run single, and Peyton Ballard added an RBI single for Lakeside (18-5).

JONESBORO 9, SYLVAN HILLS 1

Josh Hyneman had three hits and knocked in two runs as Jonesboro (26-5) cruised.

Williams Barre added two hits for the Golden Hurricane, who scored three runs each in the second and third innings to take control.

Jacob Reed and Mar’quez Gooden finished with two hits apiece for Sylvan Hills (17-14). Ethan Maddux had an RBI-single for the Bears.

GREENWOOD 11, SHERIDAN 3

Mathew Munday notched a pair of hits, including a home run, as Greenwood (19-10) took out the reigning champions.

Chance Eoff and Caden Brown both had two hits for the Bulldogs. Landry Jurecka got the victory on the mound, allowing 3 hits in 4 innings while striking out 6.

Brandon Arledge and Andrew Thompson finished with two hits apiece for Sheridan (23-8).

BATESVILLE 3, BENTON 0

Kansas State commit Gage Wood threw a no-hitter for Batesville (20-8) in a dominating shutout over Benton (14-15).

Wood, a junior, had 15 strikeouts against one walk for the Pioneers, who kept an opponent scoreless for the third time in their past four games.

MARION 3, JACKSONVILLE 0

Gage Watson and Connor Brinkley provided all the offense Marion (24-7) would need in its first-round victory.

The Patriots, who won their fifth game in a row, got two RBI from Brinkley while Watson added another.

Clay Burrows had two hits for Jacksonville (19-11), which had won seven of its last eight.

TEXARKANA 2, GREENBRIER 1

Aiden Smith scampered home on a throwing error in the top of the seventh to lift Texarkana (15-13) into the quarterfinals.

Luke Paxton, Graydon Martin and Ryan Wardlaw dinged out two hits each for the Razorbacks.

Paxton Flagg and Keaton Whitley ended with two hits each for Greenbrier (17-10).

VAN BUREN 2, LAKE HAMILTON 1

A three-run second inning allowed Van Buren (24-7) to build a substantial lead and pull away in its tournament opener.

Sam Seeger tallied two hits for the Pointers, whose only loss over the last 11 games was a 7-3 decision to Bentonville West last week.

Carson Harris also had two hits for Lake Hamilton (18-8).