Gujarat Career Guidance Portal Login / Download App odishacareerportal.com

The Gujarat Career Guidance Portal and Gujarat Career App has been launched by the state government for children on gujaratcareerportal.com. This career portal has been started by the Department of School and Mass Education Government of Gujarat In collaboration with UNICEF. The portal will give students easy access to various career information. Apart from this, this portal will also provide an opportunity for children to interact with teachers. Gujarat Career Platform (App / Portal) is an initiative for children under the education campaign in the state of Gujarat.

Loading...

Gujarat Career Guidance Portal Launched

The child will be able to access career guidance services through the Gujarat Career Portal as well as a mobile friendly app created specifically for this purpose. www.gujaratcareerportal.com is an initiative launched by the Gujarat School Education Program Authority. The technical partner for the Career Portal for Gujarat is the Aasman Foundation.

Loading...

Login Gujarat Career Portal

Children can enter their career dashboard by entering your child ID (18 digits) and password. Here is a direct link to use the Gujarat Career Guidance Portal – https://gujaratcareerportal.com/. The page on IDream Career portal where a candidate can login by entering child ID and password is shown below: –

Loading...

Gujaratcareportal Login Children ID Password

This Gujarat Career Guidance Portal is also available in the local Gujarat language. It is a unique platform that will help children explore careers, colleges, exams, scholarships, professional careers. If you do not know your Aadhaar UID, please contact your school teacher or principal.

Loading...

Download Gujarat Carrier App from Google Play Store

This Gujarat Career App provides authentic and unbiased information for career and educational decision making. Here is the direct link to download Gujarat Career App from Gujarat Play Store – https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.gujaratcareerportal.app. The page to download the Gujarat Career Guidance App on Google playstore is shown below: –

Loading...

Gujarat Career App Download Android

This Gujarat Career App collects information on careers, colleges, vocational institutes, entrance examinations and scholarships. The app is best suited for students of classes 9-12 in government schools of Gujarat.

Loading...

Gujarat Career App Features for Android Users

Here are some features of Gujarat Career App for Android users: –

Loading...

Career Directory: Each career is shown as a career cluster and career path. A career path will take you to the depth of career by giving information in snapshot and detailed article.

Each career is shown as a career cluster and career path. A career path will take you to the depth of career by giving information in snapshot and detailed article. College Directory: College listings, programs and courses will give you immense opportunities in universities and professional institutes.

College listings, programs and courses will give you immense opportunities in universities and professional institutes. Entrance Exam Directory: Exams like NEET, JEE and UPSC are famous but this directory will open your mind to the world of exams which will help you in college admissions.

Exams like NEET, JEE and UPSC are famous but this directory will open your mind to the world of exams which will help you in college admissions. Scholarships, Competitions and Fellowships: Every school going student will benefit from information in the directory that helps support your education, your resume, and equip you for future opportunities.

Career information is available in English. This Gujarat Career App has been created by Asman Foundation.

Loading...

Gujarat government schemes 2021Gujarat Government Scheme HindiPopular Schemes in Gujarat:Rte gujarat entryAtmanirbhar Gujarat Sahay YojanaGujarat Vahli Dikri Yojana

Loading...

Localized content on the Gujarat Career Guidance Portal

Gujarat Career Portal came at a very appropriate time as it is the need of the hour to ensure all children to gain knowledge on comprehensive career options. In addition, students must make informed choices during unprecedented education emergencies due to the COVID-19 epidemic. The most impressive aspect about this Gujarat Career Guidance Portal is that its content is local. Relevant students will be able to enter the dashboard through information, post queries and a unique ID created to apply.

Loading...

Benefits of Gujarat Career Guidance Portal

The Career Portal in Gujarat reaches all children who are students with its services and information. The Gujarat Career Guidance Portal will help teenagers choose a career path in alignment with their aspirations and qualifications and help them connect with work opportunities.

Loading...

This Gujaratcareport will also provide opportunities to interact with great personalities of reputed professional and business institutions. This will enable students to understand potential learning and career opportunities.

Loading...

Gujarat Career Portal is an important medium to equip secondary and senior secondary students in the state. This will help navigate a smooth transition from school to work through higher education as UNICEF is committed to supporting quality learning interventions.

Loading...

For more information, visit the official website gujaratcareerportal.com

Loading...

Save as pdf