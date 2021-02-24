LATEST

Gujarat High Court Programmer Recruitment 2021 Apply Online

Post Name: Fitter: Gujarat High Court Programmer Vacancy 01 post.
brief information: Gujarat high court Has issued Latest notification Programmer (Recruitment Cell) on Establishment of High Court of Gujarat for Gujarat High Court Programmer Recruitment 2021 (Class-I). High Court of Gujarat has invited online application from eligible candidates to fill 01 vacant posts for the post of Programmer (Recruitment Cell) (Class-I) in Pay Matrix of Rs.56100 – Rs. 1,77500 / – as well as on establishment of general allowance, as per rules Gujarat High Court Jobs Gujarat High Court direct recruitment 2021 through 2021. Those candidates who are interested in Gujarat High Court Programmer Vacancy, they can apply online through the official website Gujarat High Court Jobs. 5 March 2021.

Gujarat High Court Jobs Notification 2021 – Apply for the post of Online Programmer 01

Those candidates are interested in Gujarat High Court Programmer Recruitment 2021, Gujarat High Court Programmer Vacancy 2021 and before fulfilling all the eligibility criteria, Gujarat High Court Programmer can read the notification Gujarat High Court Programmer Online Application 2021. Apply online 2021 for a brief description of the official notification of the Gujarat High Court below. Age limit, Gujarat High Court Programmer Jobs 2021 other details of educational qualification, Gujarat High Court Recruitment 2021, Selection Procedure, Application Fee, and Gujarat High Court Vacancy 2021 How to Apply are given below.

Gujarat High Court Recruitment 2021
Gujarat High Court Programmer Vacancy Notification Details
Eligibility

  • Candidates must have BE / B.Tech. With computer science OR Information and Technology with 60% marks, MCA with 60% marks, MCA with 60% marks or equivalent from a recognized Board / University / Institute.
Important date

  • Starting date for submission of application: 05/02/2021 (12:00 PM).
  • Last date for submission of application: 05/03/2021 (23:59 hours).
  • Preliminary Exam Date: 02/05/2021 (Sunday) (Tentative).
  • Computer Aided Test Date: 04/07/2021 (Sunday) (tentative).
  • Viva-Voice Test (Oral Interview) Date: In the month of August / September 2021.
Application fee

  • Application fee for other candidates 1000 / – Rs.
  • For SC / ST / EBC / EWS / Ex-Servicemen application fee 500 / – Rs.
Salary details

  • Programmer (Recruitment Cell) in Pay Matrix (Class-I) Rs.56100 – Rs.177500 / -.
Age Range

  • minimum age: 18 years.
  • Maximum Age: 35 years on 05/03/2021.
Selection Process

  • Computer Aided Test.
  • Hands-free test (oral interview).
how to apply

  • Method of application: through Online.
  • Job Location: Gujarat.
Gujarat High Court Recruitment Notification Vacancy Details Total: 01 post
Interested candidates can read the full notification before applying online.
Click here
Click here
Click here
