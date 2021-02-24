Gujarat High Court Programmer Recruitment 2021 Apply Online

Post Name: Fitter: Gujarat High Court Programmer Vacancy 01 post.

brief information: Gujarat high court Has issued Latest notification Programmer (Recruitment Cell) on Establishment of High Court of Gujarat for Gujarat High Court Programmer Recruitment 2021 (Class-I). High Court of Gujarat has invited online application from eligible candidates to fill 01 vacant posts for the post of Programmer (Recruitment Cell) (Class-I) in Pay Matrix of Rs.56100 – Rs. 1,77500 / – as well as on establishment of general allowance, as per rules Gujarat High Court Jobs Gujarat High Court direct recruitment 2021 through 2021. Those candidates who are interested in Gujarat High Court Programmer Vacancy, they can apply online through the official website Gujarat High Court Jobs. 5 March 2021.

